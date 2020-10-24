By Trend

The main goal is to review the state of operation of deposits located in the territories liberated from occupation, including in the Zangilan district, calculate and evaluate residual reserves, and determine the scale of caused damage, the head of the National Geological Prospecting Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) Ali Aliyev told media representatives, Trend reports.

He noted that the liberated from occupation Azerbaijan's Zangilan district is one of the rich in ground and underground natural resources territories.

He said that during the exploration work carried out there during the Soviet times, numerous deposits of various types of minerals were discovered, the reserves of which were evaluated and accepted for state and territorial balances.

Aliyev added that until 1993, the explored deposits in this area were: 6.52 tons of gold, 10.75 tons of silver, 2,942 tons of copper concentrate, 29 million cubic meters of construction stone, 14 million cubic meters of crushed stone, 6,618 cubic meters of finishing stone, 1.1 million cubic meters of clay, 2.5 million cubic meters of sand, underground water with a daily supply of 18,000 cubic meters and limestone material for 129,833 tons of soda.

"Currently, we do not have accurate information about the state of these mineral deposits, but the aerospace photos show, that the Armenian occupiers barbarously exploited part of these fields," he added.