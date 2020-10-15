President Ilham Aliyev has said that Armenia’s recent missile attack on civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city was a cowardly attack organized less than a day following the humanitarian truce negotiated between the two countries.

Aliyev made the remarks in an interview with Haber Turk TV channel on October 14.

“A statement is made about a ceasefire, but such a cowardly attack is organized less than a day later. This shows yet again who is not interested in a ceasefire,” Aliyev said.

“The ceasefire would allow things to move from a military onto political and diplomatic levels. At the diplomatic level, this issue should be resolved around the negotiating table, Armenia should withdraw from the other occupied territories, Azerbaijani citizens should return there and peace should be established. But it seems that Armenia's plans were completely different. They believed that by using this ceasefire, they could reduce their military losses, gain time, mobilize new forces and thus continue their attacks on Azerbaijan. They were wrong. I said that if Armenia did not act positively, they would regret it, and I was right,” Aliyev said.

Armenia launched an overnight missile attack on October 11 at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located far from the frontline.

Ten civilians, including four women, have been killed in the attack. More than 10 apartment buildings and above 100 different facilities have been severely damaged.

The attack on Ganja comes hours after the humanitarian ceasefire signed between Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers with Russia's mediation on October 10. Ganja also came under Armenian missile attack on October 4 as one civilian was killed and several others were injured.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.