About 10 missiles fired from the Tochka-U tactical missile system from the territory of Armenia hit the Sabirkend village of the Shamkir region today, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported.

Later at 16:00, the ministry reported that the Armenian armed forces are subjecting to artillery fire the Terter city, the Shikharh village of the region, and the Sogan-Verdiler village of the Barda region

Armenian armed forces also subjected to artillery fire the Amirli settlement of the Barda region, Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region, and Guzanli settlement of the Aghdam region, the ministry reported at 12:54 today.

Earlier in the morning, the minstry reported that the villages of Hindiristan, Alibeyli, Ahmadaghali and Safarli of the Aghdam region are currently under intense artillery fire of Armenian forces, adding that there are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

-

