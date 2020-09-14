By Akbar Mammadov

Armenian armed forces have sought to escalate the tension on the border with Azerbaijan once again.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported today that the units of the Armenian armed forces shelled the Alibeyli village of the border Tovuz region in the evening of August 13.

The Azerbaijan Army forces suppressed the adversary's fire, without suffering any losses, the ministry said.

It should be noted that Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district, was the epicenter of Armenia’s cross-border provocation recently. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz. The Armenian attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

Since 16 July, eight UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, attempting to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani Army's units, have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani Air Defense units.

It should be noted that Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact.

On August 23 at around 6:00 am, Azerbaijan thwarted a provocation attempt by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Goranboy region of Azerbaijan. As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces, senior lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan was taken as prisoner.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

