By Trend

Armenian side created fake Twitter account in the name of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Trend reports on August 3.

The ministry called on Azerbaijani citizens, social media users and media representatives not to link to this profile and urged them to complain in order to close the fake account at https://twitter.com/Mod.

The ministry also informed that its official Twitter account can be followed by linking to https://twitter.com/wwwmodgovaz.

---

