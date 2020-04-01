By Akbar Mammadov

Armenian armed forces have shelled, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles, Mezem and Gushchu villages in the Gazakh district, Azerbaijani State Border Service reported on April 1.

Citizens engaged in economic activities, as well as military and civilian vehicles moving along this direction have also been intensively shelled by Armenian armed units deployed near the village of Kirans of the Ijevan region of Armenia.

Azerbaijani State Border Service has thwarted the advisory provocation, suppressing the combat positions of Armenian armed forces by the return fire.

It should be mentioned that Armenian armed forces near the villages of Boganis and Voskevan of Armenia’s Noyemberyan region shelled the residential houses and passenger cars in Gazakh’s Gushchu Ayrim village on March 30.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz