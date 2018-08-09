By Rashid Shirinov

There were no explosions in the combat positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Defense Ministry told Trend on August 8.

The message notes that the information disseminated by the Armenian side is false and is yet another provocation of the enemy.

“There were no explosions in the combat positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces. The disseminated information is an unsuccessful attempt of the enemy to respond to the information disseminated by Azerbaijan about the explosion in the dugout in one of the positions of the Armenian armed forces on August 6,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry noted.

The ministry added that Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation.

Armenia broke out a lengthy war against Azerbaijan by laying territorial claims on the country. Since a war in the early 1990s, Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and over 1 million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

To this day, Armenia has not implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz