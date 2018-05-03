Trend:

A civilian car with a brigade engaged in the repair of artesian wells in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district underwent fire from the district’s territories occupied by Armenia, Executive Power of the district told Trend May 3.

The incident occurred May 2 in the Chamanli village of the district. The people, who were inside the car, weren’t injured and had run off, leaving the car behind.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz