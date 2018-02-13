By Trend

Scuffle occurred at a meeting of the Council of Elders of Yerevan, the Armenian media reported Feb. 13.

During the meeting, members of the "Country of Apricot" faction brought containers of rancid wastewater from Yerevan’s Nubarashen district, which caused unbearable smell in that district.

Member of the faction Marina Khachatryan tried to give one of the containers to Yerevan’s mayor Taron Margaryan.

Members of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia immediately attacked the representatives of the "Country of Apricot" party. During the scuffle, Khachatryan was hit several times.

Thus, the members of the ruling party once again demonstrated Armenia’s "political elite".

