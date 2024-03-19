Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 19 2024

Azerbaijan indicates growth in number of local tourists

19 March 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan indicates growth in number of local tourists
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

During the months of January and February of this year, the total number of Azerbaijani citizens travelling to foreign countries has increased, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more