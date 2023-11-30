AZAL offers discounts on tickets between Baku and Beijing

30 November 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has launched a special offer for flights between Baku and Beijing, giving passengers the chance to purchase tickets at reduced fares.

Within the offer, the price of tickets en route Baku-Beijing-Baku starts from AZN 699. Tickets en route Beijing-Baku-Beijing are available from USD 455.

These discounted tickets can be purchased from November 30 to December 14, 2023. It is important to note that starting from December 19, flights between Baku and Beijing will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Sundays.

This offer from AZAL allows travellers to visit one of the most captivating and intriguing cities in the world at attractive prices.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

---

