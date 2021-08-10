By Trend

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board is working on creation of a number of thematic routes related to Karabakh, Director of the Tourism Products Development Department of the Tourism Board, Sharifa Hasanova, told Trend.

“One of the routes is connected with the monuments of Caucasian Albania and covers three main directions - Baku-Shaki-Zagatala, Ganja-Gazakh, as well as the Karabakh region. Karabakh has a great heritage associated with Caucasian Albania. It is a rich culture of the pre-Islamic period. The development of this project is being carried out jointly with scientists in Caucasian Albania and is already nearing completion,” Hasanova said.

She noted that a tour route covering Karabakh called ‘Ali and Nino’ is also being prepared, which is being worked on jointly with the Georgian side.

“The ‘Ali and Nino’ work is popular in Europe as well, and the preparation of such a tour may attract additional interest of Europeans. The purpose of this project is to show tourists all the regions where the work takes place,” the director of the department said.

“After the completion of the restoration work, the formation of infrastructure on the route, a detailed study of the project will be carried out. Now we are planning to continue the route in the direction of Baku-Shaki, Ganja-Gazakh with access to Georgia,” Hasanova added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz