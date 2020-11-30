By Trend

The issues of providing Azerbaijan's hotels with protection measures against COVID-19 will be taken into account, when assigning ‘stars’ them according to the national classification system, CEO of the Azerbaijan Hotels Association Gunay Saghlam told Trend on Nov.30.

The clause on COVID-19 has been also included in the criteria compiled for the classification of hotels in the country by ‘star rating’, Saghlam said.

According to her, within one year the above criterion will be taken into account in the process of assigning a ‘star’.

"This criterion has been already taken into account in international practice, which is necessary to ensure a safe environment for staff and guests of hotels," she noted.

The CEO pointed out that although the preparation for the assignment of ‘stars’ according to the national classification system has been completed, and the association is ready to carry out this process, due to the tightened quarantine, the classification has not yet been carried out.

She added that the hotels willing to be classified can register on the association's website.

