This week, on July 9, the National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan will perform another special flight on the Baku-Istanbul-Baku route.



Tickets sale is open on the official website of the airline (www.azal.az).



The fares are similar to those previously announced for the special flights which are planned before the end of August.



When purchasing tickets, students can take advantage of a 30% discount. For this, once the booking is made on the website, they need to send a scanned copy of their immigration document and passport to the airline's call centre using the feedback form available on the website or through the WhatsApp messenger.

According to the new rules, only passengers who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to board the flights. In view of this, the list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s appointment has expanded. The list can be found below:



- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre;

- Leyla Medical Centre;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital;

- UltraLab.



As previously reported, upon departure from the Istanbul airport, at the check-in counter, you will need to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results issued by one of the clinics of “Memorial Sağlık Grubu” or other clinics from the list available on the website of the Ministry of Health of Turkey: https://covid19bilgi.saglik.gov.tr /tr/covid-19-yetkilendirilmis-tani-laboratuvarlari-listesi.



Passengers returning from other countries via Istanbul can provide a certificate of testing issued by a laboratory certified by the Ministry of Health (or other competent authority) of that country, or by passing tests in one of the Turkish clinics from the list above.



Passengers must receive a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.



In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving by these flights to Baku will have to self-isolate for two weeks. For this, during the flight they will have to fill out a declaration indicating the address of residence at which they can self-insolate. 8103 SMS permissions will not apply to these individuals.



To recap, on flights operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, special rules will apply both at the airports of departure and arrival and on board the aircraft.

