By Trend

Appeals of all foreigners, whose term of stay in Azerbaijan has expired, are considered accepted until April 30, Elnur Kalantarli, press secretary of the State Migration Service said, Trend reports on March 25.

“There is no need to come to the service’s reception departments for this purpose. Foreigners who are in the country can pay the state fee electronically or through the online system and get the relevant permissions. Soon, codes will be posted on the service's website through which payments can be made via terminals,” the press secretary said.