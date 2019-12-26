By Trend

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board will launch tourism cultural initiatives dedicated to the Jewish and German cultural heritage in Azerbaijan in late 2019 and early 2020, chief executive director of the Board Florian Sengstschmid said in an interview with Profi Travel agency, Trend reports referring to the company.

“The Board intends to implement these initiatives primarily through industrial tourism and industrial archeology,” Sengstschmid said.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board is investing in establishment of visitor centers, restoration of architectural and historical monuments not only from the UNESCO list, but also other important cultural and natural reserves, as well as in the conservation of nature attractions.



