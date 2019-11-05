By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has showcased its tourism potential during the World Travel Market being held in London on November 4-6.

The Azerbaijani delegation represented by 12 tourism companies participated in World Travel Market with the organizational support of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

This year, Azerbaijan’s stand is the largest exhibition stand since 2002 when the country started participating in the World Travel Market.

The motto of Azerbaijan’s new tourism brand "Take Another Look" was first largely presented to the international community at the World Travel Market in 2018.

General Director of Azerbaijan's Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said that World Travel Market played an important role in establishing new cooperation and relations in the global tourism market. Sengstschmid reminded that the number of British tourists visiting Azerbaijan reached 32,000 in January-October 2019. This is a 23.5 increase compared to the same period in 2018.

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan this year increased by 10.9 percent compared to that of 2018.

The World Travel Market was first held in 1980. Forty years later, the exhibition has around 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants.

