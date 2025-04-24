Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation establishes new award

24 April 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation has established an awarded the "Best Traditional Sports Organization in the World" prize by the World Ethnosport Confederation within the framework of the 7th Ethno-Sports Forum organized in St. Petersburg, Azernews reports.

The award was presented for the federation's contribution to the protection of national and spiritual heritage, development and international popularization of traditional equestrian sports, as well as the successful implementation of projects at the intersection of sports and culture.

Within the framework of presentations, discussions and sessions on cooperation at the forum, an exchange of experience between different countries took place, and the possibilities of implementing joint projects in the future were considered.

The Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation is an organization in Azerbaijan that promotes horse riding and equestrian sports. It helps organize events like horse races, show jumping, and dressage. The federation works to improve the skills of riders and horses in the country.

They also support training programs for riders, coaches, and judges to ensure everyone involved in the sport can do their best. The federation represents Azerbaijan in international equestrian competitions and collaborates with other countries' equestrian groups. Their goal is to grow enthusiasm for horses and riding among people in Azerbaijan.