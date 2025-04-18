Volunteer registration for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 breaks record

18 April 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The volunteer registration phase for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, organized by Baku City Circuit Operations Company, has concluded with a record-breaking result, Azernews reports, citing Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC).

More than 31,000 applications were submitted within just 48 hours, which is the highest number in the history of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix volunteer program. For comparison, last year recorded 16,000 applications. Initial registration is now closed.

During the selection process, priority will be given to candidates who demonstrate strong motivation, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work effectively in a team.

In 2024, around 2,000 volunteers were actively involved in the organization of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place across several sessions on September 19-21.

On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the second session, which is the sprint qualification, from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the third session, referred to as the sprint, will occur from 12:30 to 13:30. The second session for qualifying will take place from 16:00 to 17:00.

Finally, the race is set to begin on September 21 at 15:00.

In 2025, Formula 1 plans to hold 24 events, starting on March 16 in Australia and finishing on December 7 in Abu Dhabi.

The season includes six sprint events, taking place in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.