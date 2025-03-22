AFFA representative attends UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting
Elchin Mammadov, Director of the Club Licensing Department at the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), took part in the latest UEFA Club Licensing Committee meeting as a member, Azernews reports.
Held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the meeting covered several key topics, including:
-
UEFA’s support for national associations in club licensing;
-
Coordination of solidarity payments to clubs within the licensing framework;
-
Updates on UEFA Financial Sustainability Rules;
-
Amendments to procedural regulations of UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body;
-
Financial and investment reports on European clubs.
Mammadov’s participation highlights Azerbaijan’s growing role in European football governance, particularly in club licensing and financial oversight.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!