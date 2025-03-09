Gymnastics world cup in Baku concludes with medal wins and AGF Trophy Awards

9 March 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Gymnastics World Cup, held in Baku, has come to a close, Azernews reports.

On the final day of the competition, female gymnasts competed in the balance beam and floor exercises, while male athletes battled for first place in vault, pommel horse, and rings.

In the men's vault, Murad Ağarzayev finished in seventh place, while Ivan Tikhonov secured eighth place on the rings.

On the previous day, Nikita Simonov claimed the gold medal in the rings event, and Dəniz Əliyeva earned a seventh-place finish in the vault.

After four days of intense competition, gymnasts who accumulated the highest execution scores were awarded the prestigious “AGF Trophy” cup.

The tournament saw gymnasts from 19 countries participating in the exciting event.