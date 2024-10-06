Azerbaijani gymnasts shine at Dalia Kutkaite Cup

6 October 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The "Dalia Kutkaite Cup" international rhythmic gymnastics tournament has concluded, Azernews reports citing Idman.biz.

Azerbaijani gymnasts performed successfully in the competition held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Our team won five medals. Maryam Baloğlanova earned a gold medal in the clubs event and a bronze medal in the balls performance. All three medals won by Azade Atakishiyeva were silver; she took second place in the hoops and balls events, as well as in the multi-sport program.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani national team competed under the guidance of coaches Valentina Ukleina and Nazrin Jafarzade.

---

