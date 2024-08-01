Paris 2024: Another Azerbaijani athletes enter fight for medals [PHOTOS]

Today, another Azerbaijani athletes enter the fight for medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) will hold his first fight at Paris 2024. The world champion will face Piotr Kuczera (Poland) and Thomas Briceno (Chile) in the 1/8 finals.

In addition, boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) will take part in the 1/4 finals. His opponent will be Aibek Oralbay from Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team will hold another match at the Olympic Games. The team, who won their first victory in the group yesterday over the US team, will first meet with France and Germany.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Azerbaijan has one gold medal. Judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) became the Olympic champion.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz