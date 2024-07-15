Azerbaijani alpinist conquers world's ninth peak [PHOTOS]

15 July 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani alpinist Israfil Ashurli has conquered the ninth peak of the world - Nanga Parbat (8125 meters), Azernews reports.

Israfil Ashurli climbed Nanga Parbat without using additional oxygen. There are 14 peaks in the world that are over 8,000 meters high, and this conquest is Ashurli's seventh eight-thousandth peak.

Nanga Parbat is considered the highest peak of the Western Himalayas and the ninth-highest mountain on Earth.

It is notorious for being an extremely difficult climb, and has earned the nickname Killer Mountain for its high number of climber fatalities and pushing climbers to the test of their limits.

Israfil Ashurli is the first Azerbaijani conqueror of the Himalayan eight-thousanders: Chomolungma (2007), Kangchenjunga (2011), Lhotse (2019), and Manaslu (2019).

He is also the first Azerbaijani who landed in Antarctica in December and climbed the highest peak of the white continent - the Vinson Massif.

In 2009, Israfil Ashurli was awarded the Taraggi medal by a presidential decree.

In 2022, the alpinist conquered the mountain peak of Broad Peak, located at an altitude of 8,051 meters above sea level.

Broad Peak is a mountain in Karakoram on the border of Pakistan and China, the twelfth-highest mountain in the world at 8,051 meters (26,414 ft) above sea level.

It was first ascended in June 1957 by Fritz Wintersteller, Marcus Schmuck, Kurt Diemberger, and Hermann Buhl on an Austrian expedition.

Israfil Ashurli is an executive secretary of the Ice-Climbing Commission (2010-2017) under the UIAA (International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation), president of the youth committee (Youth Commission 2012-2016) UIAA, president of the Azerbaijan Mountaineering Federation (2010-2016).

He is also a member of the Presidium of the Euro-Asian Association of Mountaineering and Climbing.

