Artistic gymnasts claim all classes of medals in Italy [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan's artistic gymnasts have successfully performed at the traditional international tournament held in Parma, Italy, Azernews reports.

The gymnasts representing the Olympic Reserve Gymnastics School won a total of 5 gold, 6 silver, and 2 bronze medals in different age groups. Among 15-year-old gymnasts, Leyla Mahammadova took first place.

Director of the Olympic Reserve Gymnastics School, Khagani Farajov said that the competition was quite competitive:

"It was the first time we competed in this tournament. In total, 13 gymnasts represented Azerbaijan at the competition.

"Participation in such international tournaments is a great opportunity for gymnasts," he said.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

