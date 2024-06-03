Winner of FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Gabala Stop to be announced

3 June 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Gabala Stop 2024 will be concluded today, Azernews reports.

The quarter final, semi final and final matches will be held on the last game day.

In the 1/4 finals, the Azerbaijani national team will face the Spanish club"Barcelona Panthers" in group A. In the other match of this round, the Polish "Warsaw Lotto" team will test the Italian selection.

The winners of these pairs will compete against Portugal and Poland in the semi-finals, respectively.

It should be noted that the other representative of Azerbaijan, "Baku Flames", lost all three games they played in the group and stopped the fight.

