Our karate players who will go to the European Championship confirmed

10 April 2024 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

The names of 6 karatekas of the Azerbaijan national team who will participate in the European Championship have been determined, Azernews reports, citing Idman.biz.

The athletes who will participate in the competition were determined as a result of personal meetings.

Farid Savadov (60 kg), Farid Agayev (75 kg), Fidan Teymurova (50 kg) and Madina Sadighova (55 kg) won the right to go to the championship based on the test fights watched by AKF vice-presidents Rahman Hatamov and Fuzuli Musayev.

Ramila Heydarova surpassed all her competitors in the kata selections. Roman Heydarov will represent Azerbaijan in the men's competition.

It should be noted that the names of the team members who will compete in other weights will be clarified after the next selection meetings to be held in the next few days.

---

