Azerbaijani gymnastics team secures bronze medal at international tournament

7 April 2024 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics won a bronze medal at the "Tallinn Open" international tournament held in Estonia, Azernews reports.

The team achieved this in both the senior and junior categories.

In the senior category, Ilona Zeynalova, Alina Mammadova, and Medina Demirova, and in the junior category, Shams Agahuseynova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Fidan Gurbanli secured third place for the team.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz