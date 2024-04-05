Ministry of Youth and Sports releases new ranking table of national sportsmen

5 April 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports has released a ranking table of the national teams' sportsmen in Olympic sports.

As of April 1, 2024, the artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova leads the list with 610 points, the rhythmic gymnastics team is second with 580 points and Judoka Hidayat Heydarov, who scored 365 points, ranks third, Azernews reports.

Rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

International competitions are divided into five categories based on their ranking, and points are awarded according to placing in these competitions.

Recall that Azerbaijani sportsmen achieved a historic milestone with a record-breaking 1472 medals last year.

Out of the total medal count, 799 medals (214 gold, 208 silver, and 377 bronze) were earned from the Olympics sports list, 587 medals (223 gold, 159 silver, and 205 bronze) from non-Olympic competitions, and 86 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, and 28 bronze) from the Paralympics sports list.

In December 2023, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports hosted a gala ceremony to celebrate the sporting achievements of the year.

The Azerbaijani sportsmen were awarded in the following categories: Best Athlete of the Year, Best Women's and Men's Teams of the Year, Best Coach of the Year, Best Judge of the Year, Best Medical Staff of the Year, Best Sports Federation of the Year, Best Sports Club of the Year, etc.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz