Baku to host FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup [PHOTOS]

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will take place in Baku on March 7-10.

The World Cup in Baku will bring together gymnasts from 70 countries at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

Six Azerbaijani gymnasts will contest for medals in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup.

The Azerbaijani team includes gymnasts Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmadzade, and Mansum Safarov, as well as female gymnasts Nazanin Teymurova and Samira Gahramanova.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup – AGF Trophy will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Earlier, the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup was successfully held in Baku. It was the first competition organised by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2024.

A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the tournament.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin claimed first place in the men's tumbling program at the World Cup in Baku. The gymnast scored 31.100 points in the tournament.

Another national gymnast, Adil Hajizada, took second place with a score of 29.400 points, while Vasco Peso (Portugal) with 28.700 points ranked third.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.

