Switzerland to host draw for Round of 16 stage of UEFA Conference League

Today, the draw for the Round of 16 stage of the UEFA Conference League will take place. The event will be held in the city of Nyon, Switzerland, starting at 16:00, Azernews reports.

The teams have been divided into two groups, each with 8 teams. The group winners are seeded, while the teams coming from the play-off stage are unseeded. Seeded teams include: Aston Villa (England), Brugge (Belgium), Fenerbahçe (Turkiye), Fiorentina (Italy), Lille (France), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), PAOK (Greece), and Viktoria (Czech Republic).

Unseeded teams include: Ajax (Netherlands), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Maccabi Haifa (Israel), Molde (Norway), Olympiacos (Greece), Servette (Switzerland), Sturm Graz (Austria), and Union (Belgium).

The first leg of the Round of 16 in the Conference League will take place on March 7, with the return legs scheduled for March 14.

