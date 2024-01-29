National karate fighter wins bronze at Karate 1-Premier League in Paris [PHOTOS]

29 January 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female karate fighter Fidan Teymurova has won a bronze medal at the 2024 Karate 1-Premier League held in Paris, France. She sealed the medal in the 50kg weight division, Azernews reports.

Note that Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of prestigious international tournaments and European and World Championships over the past few years.

The list of the country's strongest karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Parviz Abdulkarimov, Jeyhun Aghasiyev, Rustam Madadov, Fayyaz Ildirimzade, Niyazi Aliyev, and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalists of the European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Amal Atayev, Yusif Jafarov, Shahin Atamov, Rashad Huseynov, and many others.

The Karate 1 Premier League is the most important league karate event and comprises a number of the most prominent competitions.

As the WKF's elite competition, the number of competitors is limited to 32 per category.

The Karate 1-Premier League Paris became the first tournament of the season of Karate's first-class series of events.

After Paris, the series of international tournaments will travel to Antalya (Turkiye), Cairo (Egypt), and Casablanca (Morocco).

Around 376 karate fighters from 61 countries took part in the tournament.

