FIA Week in Baku concludes with Rally & Circuit ceremony [PHOTOS]

9 December 2023 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

After the grand FIA Prize Giving Ceremony took place on Friday in Baku, champions and winners of the 2023 motorsport season were acknowledged, Azernews reports.

The FIA Rally & Circuit awards were handed out during the ceremony.

Similar to 2022, this year also recognized drivers who excelled in various categories in rallying.

The ceremony showcased President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), Mohammed Ben Sulayem, expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality and the high level of organization during the FIA Week in Baku.

Anar Alakbarov, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF), expressed gratitude to the FIA President and the entire FIA family for their visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the FIA events in Baku.

He also acknowledged the support of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation for the event.

In conclusion, President Anar Alakbarov was presented with a gift featuring the signatures of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the 2023 Formula-1 champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and Red Bull team driver Sergio Perez.

