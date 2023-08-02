Winners of Azerbaijan beach volleyball championship determined [PHOTOS]

2 August 2023 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

The winners of the Azerbaijan beach volleyball championship among women and men have been determined, Azernews reports.

The semifinal and final matches were held on the last day of the competition organized at the Aquatics Palace.

In the women's final, the "Azerrail" team of Fidan Akhmadkhanova - Larisa Smeltsova won 2-0 over "Azerrail-1" team of Lizi Latsabidze - Narmin Musayeva. "Azerreil-3" (Aytach Bayramly-Aisha Huseynova) defeated "Haribulbulbul" (Seidhanim Rustamova-Afsana Hasanova) and won the bronze medal.

The decisive match among men was held between "Neftchi-1" (Vugar Bayramov-Ulvu Rajabli) and "Neftchi-2" (Vadim Kutukov-Heydar Mammadli). "Neftchi-1", which won this match with a score of 2:0, won the gold medals in the competition. Third place went to "Azerrey" (Elmin Alishanov-Asif Aliyev), which defeated "Neftchi" (Tural Hasanly-Javid Suleymanov).

After the matches, an awarding ceremony was held. Medals and diplomas were presented to the winners by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Faig Orujev and board member Elgar Bagirov.

It should be noted that according to the regulations of the competition, in which volleyball players under 15 and over 15 years old take part, 16 teams started the men's tournament from the qualification stage. From them, the 8 strongest pairs went to the main stage. The remaining 8 high ranked teams advanced to the first round from the main stage. In the women's event, 15 teams played directly on the main stage. In the main stage of the championship 15 female and 16 male pairs took part, and the games were played according to the Olympic system.

