Azerbaijan and Baku Championships gather 100 gymnasts [PHOTOS]

2 June 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships Among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics have started at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

The gymnastics competitions gathered around 100 gymnasts from Ojag and Grasiya Sports Clubs, Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, who will demonstrate their skills in Individual Program, Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, the program of the Azerbaijan championship includes competitions in different age categories, including youngsters (born in 2015-2016), children (born in 2012-2014), pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011), juniors (born in 2006-2008).

The Baku Championship gathers young talents in the following age categories: Children (born in 2012-2014), pre-juniors (born in 2009-2011), juniors (born in 2006-2008) and seniors (born in 2005 and older).

For many years, Azerbaijan has been hosting gymnastics competitions on a high level, attracting top-class gymnasts from around the world.

Established in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has managed to elevate the level of gymnastics in the country to new heights.

As a result, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was among FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

The 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships Among Age Categories in Aerobic Gymnastics will last until June 3.

--

