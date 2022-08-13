Azerbaijani handball team reaches final at V Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTO]

13 August 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani handball team has reached final at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games after defeating Uzbek team, Trend reports.

According to the results of the first half, the game ended with a score of 19:13 in favor of Azerbaijan, and the second half ended with a score of 11:14 in favor of Uzbekistan. As a result of the match, Azerbaijan reached the final with a score of 40:27.

On August 14, the Azerbaijani team will meet with Turkish team in the final.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.

