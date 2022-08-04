Israeli Ambassador visits Maccabi Baku children's football club [PHOTO]

4 August 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek visited the children's football club created with the support of the local Jewish community, Trend reports.

As Elchin Isakov, the head of the Maccabi Baku children's football club, said, the ambassador visited the club in order to express his support, get acquainted with the conditions provided for the games and meet the players.

“We introduced the ambassador to the players, told him about the history of the club, and also discussed prospects for further cooperation,” Isakov said.

The ambassador also took photos with the players and received memorable gifts from the club's management.

“The club started its activity in May this year. The age of our players varies from 5 to 13 years. We thank Maccabi Azerbaijan, the STMEGI Charitable Foundation and the Israel-Azerbaijan AzIz International Association, which initially supported the initiative of the children's football club,” Isakov added.

He also noted that traditionally Maccabi is established and managed by members of the community in different countries of the world. The Maccabi Baku club employs UEFA category coaches with many years of experience.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz