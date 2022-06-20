National gymnasts claim bronze medals in Israel [PHOTO]

20 June 2022 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani team has claimed four bronze medals at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv, Israel, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The Azerbaijani team included Gullu Agalarzada, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, and Daria Sorokina.

The Azerbaijani team won three bronze medals in the group all-around events, five hoops, three ribbons, and two balls gymnastics events. The team scored 31.900 points.

At the same time, Kamilla Gafarova secured the bronze medal in the clubs' program.

The first place in this program was taken by the Italian team (34.250 points), and the second - was by the Spanish team (31.950 points).

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2022, Azerbaijani gymnasts enriched the country's medal haul with two medals.

The national gymnasts have won two medals at the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Italy.

Magsud Maksudov took first place in the individual trampolining among juniors.

In the final competition, Mikhail Malkin grabbed silver in the acrobatic track among adult gymnasts.

The national gymnasts also successfully performed at the Irina Deleanu Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament 2022 in Romania.

The national team captured one silver and three bronze medals in Bucharest. Maryam Aliyeva won a silver medal in the ball exercise and a bronze medal in the ribbon program.

Govhar Ibrahimova captured bronze in exercises with clubs and hoops, and Nazrin Salmanli grabbed bronze in exercises with clubs.

The gymnasts took part in competitions for children, pre-juniors, and juniors.

The national gymnasts also won seven medals at Czech Aerobic Open 2022.

The gold medals came from Maryam Topchubashova (age category 12-14 years old) and Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 years old), who performed exercises in the individual program.

