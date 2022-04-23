By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Arzu Jalilova has received 29.750 points from the judges for the exercise with a ribbon. She ranked fourth on the second day of the competition.

Another national gymnats Zohra Aghamirova got 27.600 points from judges and took the 12th position.

The gymnasts will also present a program with сlubs.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

---

