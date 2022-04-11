By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won seven medals at Czech Aerobic Open 2022.

The gold medals came from Maryam Topchubashova (age category 12-14 years old) and Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 years old), who performed exercises in the individual program.

The gymnastics trio, which included Dilara Gurbanova, Sara Alikhanli and Sanam Kazimova (15-17 years old), as well as Arzu Agayeva, Sara Alikhanli, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova and Sanam Kazimova (15-17 years old), also rose to the highest step of the podium.

Vladimir Dolmatov performed exercises in the adult age category. The gymnast secured a silver medal in the individual program.

Meanwhile, Medina Mustafayeva, Khoshgedem Guliyeva and Vladimir Dolmatov took second place in the trio program in the adult age category.

At the same time, the mixed pair of Vladimir Dolmatov and Medina Mustafayeva won the bronze medal.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have previously won four medals at the 9th International Tumbling Tournament in Poland.

The gold medals came from Aleksey Karatashov and Adil Hajizade. Tofig Aliyev grabbed silver while Huseyn Asadullayev secured a bronze medal. Bilal Gurbanov ranked fourth in the competition while Mikhail Malkin ranked fifth.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2022, National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics on February 24-25.

The championships brought together 41 gymnasts representing Ojag Sport Club,Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve No. 13.

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup were held in Baku on February 12-13.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries took part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022.

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Maksudova won a silver medal at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup.

The gymnast scored 52.780 points in the individual program among women in Baku.

Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics was successfully held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16-17.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir tool part in the championship held among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The gymnasts were determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

The 6th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Women's Gymnastics Championship and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship and the Baku Men's Gymnastics Championship took place in Baku.

A total of 69 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Baku Gymnastics School, the Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex, the Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Sumgayit Olympic Reserve and the city of Balakan participated in the competitions held on March 25-26.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup was also held at the National Gymnastics Arena from March 31 to April 3.

Some 151 gymnasts from 35 countries competed in the 4th international gymnastics competition organized in Azerbaijan this year.

