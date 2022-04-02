By Trend

October 7, 2022, marks the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), Trend reports.

In this regard, participants and spectators were presented with the anniversary badge dedicated to this occasion at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, as well as a video featuring the achievements of Azerbaijani gymnastics was demonstrated.

The anniversary sign prepared in accordance with the corporate style of the Federation uses the idea of ​​writing the number zero through a ribbon, an object in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

The inscription '20 years in development' reflects the success story of the Federation over 20 years.

The demonstrated video tells about the successful development and high achievements in gymnastics over the 20-year period under the leadership of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

As a result of the successful and effective activities carried out during this period, Azerbaijan's gymnastics entered the development stage, international relations have been established, and high results have been achieved.

