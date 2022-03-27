By Trend

Members of the Azerbaijani women's team will try to show the maximum result at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, head coach of the Azerbaijani national team in women's gymnastics Olga Barkalava told Trend on Saturday.

"We will complicate the program with which Samira Gahramanova and Milana Minakovskaya will perform at the World Cup in Baku. Championship of Azerbaijan and Baku Artistic Gymnastics Championship made it possible to assess the capabilities of athletes. For Milana Minakovskaya, we will complicate the exercise on tuneven bars, and Samira Gahramanovskaya - the vault exercise. We are preparing for the World Cup in a tight schedule, we conduct two training sessions a day. We will try to show the maximum result," she added.

Olga Barkalava stressed that now the main task of Azerbaijani gymnasts is to pass a qualifying stage for the World Championships.

"The stages of the World Cups are qualifying for the championship. Gakhramanova has one stage left, where she needs to be among the top 12 athletes with the highest result in order to win a license. Milana Minakovskaya needs a little more. But she still has a chance at the European Championships to qualify," she said.

From March 31 to April 3, the FIG World Cup in men's and women's gymnastics will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. According to the registration list, 151 gymnasts from 35 countries will take part in the World Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the World Cup by Mansum Safarov (floor exercise), Agamurad Gakhramanov (floor exercise, vault, horizontal bar exercises), Ivan Tikhonov (vault, pommel horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar exercises), Javidan Babayev (exercises on rings), Nikita Simonov (exercises on rings), Samira Gahramanova (vault, beam exercises, floor exercises), Milana Minakovskaya (exercises on uneven bars, beam and floor exercises).

