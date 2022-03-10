By Trend

The organization of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku is wonderful, Hungarian athletes Dorina Bernath and Noemi Stattner taking part in the competition told Trend.

“We are happy to be here. The first performance in the qualification was rather good. We were a little excited, and this affected the program. We hope to control our feelings in the next programs,” the athletes said. “The preparation for the competitions went well, and during the training, we were able to work out the elements. We are glad to participate in the World Championships in Baku, here is a beautiful competition hall.”

Bernath and Stattner also said that they have been doing acrobatic gymnastics for nearly 10 years.

“Initially we came to rhythmic gymnastics, but then, following the recommendations of the coach, we passed to acrobatics. We love very much this kind of gymnastics,” they added.

Besides, they noted that this is their first visit to Baku and they are fascinated by the city.

"We were able to take a short walk around the city and to view the sights. It’s very beautiful here," stressed the athletes.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

During the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

