By Trend

Performing at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is unbelievably cool, a participant in the 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling, a gymnast from Kazakhstan Vitaliya Smotrikova told Trend.

"The world age-group competitions in trampoline jumping and tumbling is an extremely large-scale sporting event. I am happy to be a participant in these competitions. The atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is good and positive. The competitions themselves will give me a lot of experience to advance in sports, and I will train with even greater zeal in order to achieve good results in the future," she said.

The gymnast also said that the team of Kazakhstan arrived in Baku two days before the start of the competition, and this time was enough for the athletes to acclimatize and prepare for the competition.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline, and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

