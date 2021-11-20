By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 35th World Trampoline Gymnastics, Double mini-trampoline and Tumbling Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Saturday, Trend reports.

In the tumbling program among women, the first place was taken by the gymnast from Great Britain Megan Keely, the second place was taken by Lucy Tumoin (France), the third place was taken by Tahina Peters (Belgium).

In the program of jumping on a double mini-trampoline among men, Vasily Makarsky (Russia) won the gold medal, Diogo Cabral (Portugal) won the silver medal, Ruben Padilla (USA) won the bronze.

The 35th world championship in trampoline jumping, double mini-trampoline and tumbling has been held in Baku since November 18 and will end on November 21. About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries of the world are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, 15 sets of awards will be played at the World Championships in Baku.

