By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has claimed a gold medal at the Hungarian Grand Prix 2021.

The gymnast won a gold medal in the ring exercise and scored 14.500 points.

The second place was taken by a gymnast from Austria, while the Israeli gymnast ranked third.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

----

