By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Kamilla Seyidzade has won bronze at the Gracia Fair Cup in Hungary. The young gymnast scored 19.850 points.

Another national gymnast Leyli Ismayilova took the ninth place, showing her best result in the exercise with the ball.

Earlier, Vladimir Dolmatov captured bronze medal at Plovdiv Cup Aerobics Open 2021 in Bulgaria.

The national team included Vladimir Dolmatov, Nurzhan Jabbarli, Dilara Gurbanova and Maryam Topchubashova.

The first and second places were taken by representatives of Mexico and Italy, respectively.

Earlier, Vladimir Dolmatov has won silver medal at Slovak Aerobic Open 2021.

The national team also included Nurjan Jabbarly in the women's program, Dilara Gurbanova (15-17 age groups) and Maryam Topchubashova (12-14 age groups).

The first and third places were taken by representatives of Turkish and Indonesian gymnasts.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz