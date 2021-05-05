By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts have won silver and bronze medals at Irina Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Poland.

The national team was represented by Kamilla Seyidzade, Alina Mammadova, Maryam Aliyeva, Govhar Ibrahimova, Aydan Rahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova.

Kamilla Seyidzade, competing among juniors, won a silver medal in the final of the ribbon exercise.

Next medal came from Govhar Ibrahimova, who competed among gymnasts born in 2009. The gymnast won bronze in the all-around events.

Shams Aghahuseynova became the third in the all-around among athletes born in 2010.

Maryam Aliyeva took the fourth position in the all-around among the young graces born in 2009, while Aydan Rahimova ranked seventh place in the all-around.

Alina Mammadova, who performed among juniors was named best in the program with the ball and with the clubs.

Meanwhile, the National Gymnastics Arena is fully ready to host the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup.

The World Cup will take place in Baku on May 7-9, bringing together over 170 gymnasts from 36 countries.

Traditionally, the gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The Azerbaijani team, including Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition in the individual program.

