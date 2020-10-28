By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani boxers have once again demonstrated their support for the National Army, which is fighting for the liberation of the country's territories occupied by Armenia.

The members of our team, which is at the training camp in the Turkish city of Kastamonu, stressed that all people of Azerbaijan have united around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

The team expressed its confidence that Azerbaijan will very soon defeat the enemy.

National boxers also thanked Turkish people who morally supported Azerbaijan during the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was noted that each victory will be dedicated to the Azerbaijani Army.

Azerbaijani and Turkish teams voiced together the slogan "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

Boxing came to Azerbaijan early last century, with the influx of workers, engineers and experts from Russia and Europe to work in the oil industry. By 1924, the union of boxers was founding the first boxing federation and meetings of amateur boxers were underway in Baku.

The national boxers win many prestigious awards and always raise the national flag in the international tournaments.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympic Games boxer Vugar Alakbarov defeated a series of strong, more experienced opponents, and won a bronze medal, Azerbaijan’s first Olympic medal in boxing.

2003 was another memorable year, as Agasi Mammadov wrote his name into the annals of the country’s boxing history. He became the first Azerbaijani to be awarded the title of world champion.

Today, younger generation continues successes gained by the sportsmen in recent years and uphold the sporting honor of the country at the Olympic Games.

