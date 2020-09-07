By Laman Ismayilova

International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has approved the 2021-2024 World Championships venues and the 2021 competition calendar.

Next year, Baku will host the World Cup in the stand and shooting (rifles and pistols), Report.az informed.

The sport competition is expected to take place in October, bringing together 12 best athletes. Notably, it will be the last race of next year.

Since 2014, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted the World Cup, European Championships and other major international events in shooting.

The country has been tasked to host the World Cup on bullet shooting in 2020. However, the World Cup, scheduled for June 22-July 3 in Baku, has been canceled amid coronavirus pandemic.

Baku hosted the 2016 World Cup round in bullet shooting. In 2017, the Azerbaijani capital welcomed athletes of the European Bullet Shooting Championship.

